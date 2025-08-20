Tommy Robinson cashes in on providing advice on anti-Islam activism

He’s making thousands of pounds from it

Far-right agitator Tommy Robinson has pocketed thousands of pounds from selling advice anti-Islam activtism to people through an app owned by a right-wing American commentator.

Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is charging up to £28 per minute for providing advice to far-right activists, and has made at least £9,194 from 300 sessions since mid-June.

According to The Times, Robinson is charging £37 for videos that last a couple of minutes, and an eye-watering £390 for 15-minute coaching calls.

A Times reporter who posed as an aspiring young activist contacted Robinson through the app, Minnect, asking him for advice on protesting and anti-Islam activities.

The far-right figure replied saying: “Get active, son … Find some confidence. Maybe investigate the mosques, all these sorts of things, bruv. Look at the funding. Start doing videos talking about it.”

He has given advice to extremists who use racial slurs, including call Muslims “Islamic rats” and who call for violence against migrants.

Minnect is owned by right-wing Iranian-American commentator Patrick Bet-David, who also runs the PBD Podcast, which he has previously hosted Robinson on.

Joe Mulhall, Director of Research at anti-fascist campaign group Hope not Hate, said: “Stephen Lennon is a grifter who will do anything for a paycheck. It’s no surprise that he’s come up with another hateful way to bleed his supporters dry – all to fund his lavish lifestyle and trips abroad.”

Robinson was arrested earlier this month over the alleged assault of an older man at St Pancras station on 28 July.

He was released on bail on 5 August while further inquiries take place until 2 September.

Robinson recently shared a video of a Black man and his brother at a playground with his white granddaughters, leading to the man being racially abused and falsely branded a paedophile.

Sharing the video with his 1.4 million followers on X, Robinson wrote: “Wtf is even going on here? Where are the parents?!”

Since the post went viral, Olajuwon Ayeni, a musician from Redcar, and his family say they are living in fear, and that someone turned up outside their home shouting “paedophile” the other night.

Ayeni has also been suspended from his work as a musician as a result of the disinformation spread by Robinson.

The couple’s local MP, Anna Turley, has since written a letter providing a reference of good character to help Ayeni’s case. Robinson has faced calls to delete the video, but has yet to do so.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward