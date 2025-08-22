Support for Reform among younger voters collapses Despite what the likes of Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf say about how popular their party is among younger voters, the latest polling shows that support for Reform has collapsed among 18-24 year olds. According to the latest YouGov polling, just 8% of 18-24 year olds say they would vote for Reform if there were a general election held tomorrow. This is a significant collapse from earlier this month, when polling from 4 August had support for Reform among 18-24 year olds at 21%. The Labour Party fares better among younger voters, with support among 18-24 year olds at 38%. It would appear that younger voters aren’t attracted to the vision of Britain that Farage and Reform have to offer.

