Refugee charities demand end to racist rhetoric amid asylum seeker hotel protests and media storm

Refugee and asylum rights organisations across the UK are ramping up their response to what they describe as a rising tide of “racist rhetoric” from politicians and media outlets, in the wake of escalating tensions surrounding the use of hotels to house asylum seekers.

The move comes after weeks of unrest in a Epping, Essex, where an asylum seeker was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The incident drew large crowds, including far-right agitators, to protest outside the hotel where asylum seekers are being housed, raising fears about community safety and the threat of violent backlash against migrants.

The media has been quick to seize on the controversy. Warnings have been made that headlines like the Daily Mail’s August 20 front page, “Labour’s migrant hotels policy in disarray,” and the Express declaring the closure of one Essex hotel a “victory for the mums,” have only fuelled public anger.

Critics have also been quick to point out the inaccuracy of attributing the hotel policy to Labour, noting that the number of so-called “asylum hotels” actually peaked under Conservative leadership, with 402 in operation under Rishi Sunak, compared to 210 now.

In response to the antagonistic media and political discourse, Refugee Action has launched a petition calling for an end to language that they argue dehumanises migrants and fuels racial hatred. Their petition reads:

“We, the signatories to this petition, demand an end to the danger your words create for refugees, Muslims, migrants, Black and Brown people, and racialised communities. Seeking asylum is legal. Stop insinuating people have done anything wrong by asking the UK for protection. Make no excuses for racist violence. Call it what it is. When Muslims are targeted, call it Islamophobia. Abandon dehumanising words and slogans. ‘Stop the boats’, ‘Illegal migrant’, ‘Swarms’, ‘We want our country back’ – when your words are used by violent racists it is time to reconsider them. Stop promoting the hostile and racist policies that divide our communities. Welcome people seeking safety with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

In a further show of solidarity, more than 200 refugee and human rights organisations signed an open letter addressed to UK political leaders. Coordinated by Together With Refugees, which is the largest pro-refugee coalition in British history, the letter condemns recent anti-refugee protests and calls for an end to the ‘divisive politics’ that have led to a hostile climate for people seeking safety.

The open letter has been signed by 213 organisations, including Amnesty International UK, Care4Calais, Oxfam, Refugee Action, Freedom from Torture, and Islamic Relief. It states: “Anti-refugee protests across the country have been distressing to witness, with echoes of last summer’s riots making them all the more alarming.

“The pernicious and insidious currents of racism and hatred underlying these protests are glaring evidence of a failing system. The responsibility to end the divisive politics, racist rhetoric and demonising language of the past is yours. Only then will you bring unity instead of division and cohesion rather than hate.”

The letter concludes: “For those who need our compassion to be confronted with further torment here in the UK is shocking. But the outpouring of support from communities condemning the hatred is a powerful reminder that these views do not represent the vast majority. Today we stand in solidarity with those targeted, because this is what represents our country, this is who we are.”

Together With Refugees recently hosted its Welcome Weekend, a nationwide initiative designed to offer an alternative narrative, one of hospitality, empathy, and solidarity. Hundreds of events were held across the UK, with communities putting up welcome posters, sharing refugee stories, and calling for a new, fairer asylum system.

The coalition is now urging political leaders to adopt a ‘fair new plan for refugees,’ one that honours the UK’s international obligations, opens safe and legal routes to asylum, and tackles the global root causes of displacement with compassion and cooperation.