Reform UK sends candidates for psychiatric testing as part of vetting process

The party says it is to “avoid another Rupert Lowe”

Reform UK vetting process includes psychiatric testing, used to assess candidates’ mental health and check for ‘problem behaviour’.

PoliticsHome reports that candidates identified as having “behavioural issues” are then ruled out from standing for the right-wing party.

A senior party source said the tests are also used to identify potential future leaders and will help Reform “avoid another Rupert Lowe” incident.

Candidates are also sent for psychometric testing, which tests their personality traits and cognitive abilities, so the party can understand how they act in situations and how they work as a team.

Reform expelled Lowe and reported him to the police in March, amid allegations that he threatened Zia Yusuf, the former chair of the party, with violence.

Complaints of bullying were also made against the Great Yarmouth MP by two female members of staff.

Lowe denies the allegations and said that he had been targeted with a witch hunt, after he made comments to the press questioning whether Nigel Farage has what it takes to become prime minister and called him “messianic”.

In May, the Crown Prosecution Service said it had made the decision not to press charges against Lowe.

When approached for comment about the psychiatric testing, Lowe said: “I won’t take any lectures on behavioural issues from a party that is happy to put a bloke in a women’s prison.”

He added that Reform was “a steaming woke mess”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward