Only 29% of voters would back Brexit now, poll finds

A new poll has found that less than a third of voters would now vote to leave the European Union if the Brexit referendum were repeated today, showing just how much the tables have turned since.

In a sign that the public now regrets its decision to leave the EU, a survey carried out for the Times by the think-tank More in Common, found that just 29% of people would vote to leave the EU, compared with 52 per cent at the time of the referendum in June 2016.

In fact, the tables have turned, with 52 per cent now saying that they would vote to remain in the EU if a referendum were repeated.

The Times also reports: “Almost half of respondents, 49 per cent, thought there should be a referendum on rejoining the EU in the next five years, including many who voted to leave but would now vote to remain.”

It comes as the economic fallout on the UK economy as a result of Brexit continues to have an adverse impact.

According to some recent studies, UK goods exports are 30% lower than they would have been if we had not left the single market and customs union. And According to Goldman Sachs, the true hit to the British economy could be anywhere from 4% to 8% of real gross domestic product (GDP).

Last month, the bank’s boss warned that London’s status as a global financial hub had waned following the vote to leave the EU.

David Solomon, chairman and chief executive of Goldman Sachs, said it is diverting staff away from London to rival cities such as Paris, Frankfurt and Munich, following the vote to leave the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward