Labour MP tears into Reform’s voting record on violence against women and girls

‘We need MPs who vote the way they tell the public they think’

Labour MP Barry Gardiner has torn apart Reform UK’s stance on violence against women and girls, accusing Nigel Farage and his MPs of voting against legislation designed to keep women safe.

This comes after Reform held a conference on women’s safety on Monday, and claims that women and girls’ safety is at risk due to immigration and crime committed by migrants.

In a head-to-head on GB News with Reform’s chair Zia Yusuf, Gardiner pointed out that Reform MPs’ voting records tell a different story.

Gardiner said that he “will take Nigel Farage’s position on violence against women and girls seriously” when he stops voting against bills tackling stalking, harassment, drink spiking, and upskirting, and posting of personal photos of women without their consent online.

He added: “When he takes seriously the online safety of young people and votes to ensure that they cannot get material on suicide or self-harm or eating disorders or pornography.”

The Brent West MP pointed out: “He has voted against all such measures so the idea that he has a track record to be proud of in this is, I think, profoundly mistaken and the same goes for every single Reform MP.”

Yusuf countered this saying that the problem is not the legislation, but enforcement. He said the country needs more prison places, a police force that arrests criminals, mandatory minimum sentences and for people to serve the entirety of their sentences.

Gardiner hit back: “And we need MPs who vote the way they tell the public they think.”

