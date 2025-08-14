JD Vance blasted for ‘lies’ about Scotland as he arrives in Ayrshire for luxury holiday

“The Vice President’s absurd lies haven’t just been about eating cats and dogs in Ohio; he has lied about Scotland.”

Scottish Green MSP Gillian Mackay has blasted the US Vice President JD Vance for telling lies about Scotland ahead of his arrival at a luxury estate in Ayrshire today.

Vance made baseless claims during Donald Trump’s presidential campaign that Haitian migrants were eating household pets in Springfield, Ohio.

Not only that, but Mackay pointed out that Vance spread misinformation about Scotland’s new buffer zone law around abortion clinics back in February.

Vance had claimed people who live within safe access zones had been sent letters by the Scottish government warning them about praying within their homes.

Mackay, who drew up the legislation, said Vance’s claims were “nonsense” and that private prayer at home had never been impacted.

In a statement yesterday, the Green MSP said: “JD Vance has made a career of spreading misinformation and sowing mistrust in order to gain power and influence.

“The Vice President’s absurd lies haven’t just been about eating cats and dogs in Ohio; he has lied about Scotland.”

Mackay said Scotland’s buffer zones law, “which prevents harassment and intimidation of patients outside abortion clinics” was “proudly passed by the Scottish Greens”.

She accused Vance and Trump’s government of attacking LGBTQ+ and women’s rights, illegally arresting innocent civilians on the streets, arming Israel’s genocide and wrecking the climate, while “he thinks that he can peacefully run away from it all to enjoy a holiday in our country”.

“Let’s set this clear: the toxic misinformation of JD Vance is a threat to democracy and freedom around the world.”

Vance, who is currently on a visit to the UK, met the foreign secretary David Lammy at Chevening House earlier in the week. He then travelled to Dean in the Cotswolds to meet several right-wing MPs, including Robert Jenrick and Chris Philp.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward