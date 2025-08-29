Christian leaders condemn Nigel Farage’s mass deportation plans: ‘Beneath us as a nation’, top bishop says

'It is the Christian way to meet those asking for help with compassion and understanding'

Nigel Farage’s plans for the mass deportation of asylum seekers have been condemned by church leaders, with the country’s most senior bishop saying it was ‘beneath us as a nation’.

Earlier this week, Farage set out his plans for mass deportation of asylum seekers, including pledging to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, scrapping the Human Rights Act, and vowing to deport all illegal immigrants, saying that even women and children would be detained. As part of his policy offer, he also said he would be fine with Britain funding despotic regimes in Iran and Afghanistan, in order to negotiate return agreements to take refugees fleeing their regimes.

The Archbishop of York – who is the Church of England’s most senior figure until a new Archbishop of Canterbury is appointed – told The Mirror: “We cannot simply close the door on people fleeing war, violence and persecution. ‘Send them all back’ is not a sensible or compassionate response, and is beneath us as a nation.

“We need a system that is fair and functional and works well for everyone – including those living near hotels and other asylum accommodation. But this debate also goes to the heart of who we are.

“It is the Christian way to meet those asking for help with compassion and understanding, and it has long been the British way to give shelter where we can to those escaping violence and conflict abroad. It should remain that way.”

The Archbishop of York’s criticisms come after Steven Croft, the Bishop of Oxford, also criticised Farage’s plans, calling the Reform UK leader ‘deeply disturbing’ for seeking to play on the fear of the stranger to ‘stoke division for political advantage’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

