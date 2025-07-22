Public ownership only answer to water industry crisis not another failed regulator, Unite the union warns

"Water workers and the public will just think this report is a bad joke - it doesn't even consider returning water to public ownership."

Unite the union, Britain’s leading trade union representing water industry workers, has warned that public ownership is the only answer to the water industry crisis not another failed regulator.

It comes after the publication of a once-in-a-generation review of the water industry, which called, among its recommendations, for a new single integrated regulator to replace existing water watchdogs, mandatory water metering, and a social tariff for vulnerable customers.

The review, the largest into the water industry since privatisation in the 1980s, was undertaken by Sir Jon Cunliffe, called for the replacement of the regulator Ofwat, in a bid to overhaul a “broken” water regulation system.

However, critics argue that the recommendations do not go far enough, with water bills expected to rise by 36% over the next five years. Amid soaring bills, leaky pipes and raw sewage spills, they argue that more significant change is needed.

Unite the union, which represents water industry workers has said that public ownership is the only solution.

Responding to the publication of the Cunliffe review into the water industry, Unite’s general secretary compared the decision to scrap the failed regulator, Ofwat, with another regulatory body as “a bad joke” and called for Thames Water and the other privatised water companies to be returned to the public.

Unite said in a statement: “In a week that has seen hosepipe bans put in place, it is important to recognise that a lack of investment by water companies means that not a single reservoir has been built since 1992. Coincidentally, water was privatised and monopolised in 1989. This lack of investment now sees regular droughts, billions of gallons leaking from ageing pipes and horrific amounts of raw sewage pumped into British waterways.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Water workers and the public will just think this report is a bad joke – it doesn’t even consider returning water to public ownership.

“If the government thinks a new regulator will solve the problems of privatisation they will be badly disappointed. The public’s bills are due to rise by a third over the next five years, we are experiencing hosepipe bans, seeing rivers clogged with sewage and CEOs making millions for overseas shareholders.

“Our collapsing water system is a mark of shame for this country and any sensible government would be taking steps to nationalise Thames Water and all the other failed companies.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward