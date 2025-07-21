Nigel Farage says he has ‘no idea’ six times over Reform mayor’s 600% allowance hike

So much for cutting costs for taxpayers’, clueless Farage doesn’t even know what his own party is up to.

Clueless Nigel Farage revealed his ignorance once more over the weekend, saying he has “no idea” six times in an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

Farage endured a humiliating interview with Kuenssberg over the weekend on the BBC’s Sunday show, where he exposed not only his own lack of understanding but summed up in a nutshell the problems with populism: Slogans instead of solutions, which fall apart under the slightest bit of scrutiny.

The Reform UK leader was asked about Scarborough Town Council increasing its mayor’s allowance by 600 per cent, despite his party promising to cut costs for taxpayers.

Kuenssberg asked Farage: “What about Scarborough town council, which has given its Reform mayor a 600% pay rise?” Farage replied: “I’ve no idea, I’ve no idea”.

He continued to repeat: “I have no idea, whether what you say is true or not I have no idea”, asked once more and told it’s a payment that went from £500 up to £3,500, Farage said: “I don’t know, I don’t know.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward