Nigel Farage mocked for celebrating Lionesses’ decision to stop taking the knee

"It's concerning to hear that some individuals might celebrate a move away from anti-racism gestures in football."

News that the England women’s football team will no longer take the knee before matches was not only welcomed but openly celebrated by Nigel Farage.

As keenly reported by the Daily Mail, Farage “rejoiced at the Lionesses’ decision to stop taking the knee, claiming they have finally seen sense by abandoning the ‘crazy gesture’.”

The team’s decision came after England defender Jess Carter was subjected to racist abuse online. In response, Carter announced she would be stepping away from social media.

In a statement issued this week, the Lionesses said:

“We stand with Jess and all Lionesses players past and present who have suffered racism. No one should have to endure such vile abuse, be that in football or any walk of life.

“Representing our country is the greatest honour. It is not right that while we are doing that some of us are treated differently simply because of the colour of our skin.

“Until now we have chosen to take the knee before matches. It’s clear we and football need to find another way to tackle racism. We have agreed as a squad to remain standing before kick-off on Tuesday.”

Despite the clear motivation behind the Lionesses’ decision, a shift in method, not message, Farage offered no acknowledgment of the abuse Carter endured, nor the broader purpose of the anti-racism gesture. Instead, he simply declared:

“Thank goodness the crazy gesture is over.”

Taking the knee became a widely recognised symbol of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, particularly in sports. It serves as a peaceful and visible reminder of the ongoing fight against racial injustice, a statement of unity, not division.

Unsurprisingly, Farage’s reaction was met with criticism and ridicule online.

“Racist pleased that footballers are going to stop anti racist gesture because being racist is not controversial in this country…” said Leeds for Europe.

Another comment read: “It’s concerning to hear that some individuals might celebrate a move away from anti-racism gestures in football. Racism should never be normalised or accepted, and maintaining awareness and action against it is essential. Sports have a powerful platform to promote equality, solidarity, and justice. It’s important to continue advocating for inclusivity and standing against racism in all forms.”

Someone else mocked: “It’s only Monday and Farage has already found a new bandwagon to jump on.”

This isn’t the first time right-wing commentators have taken issue with the gesture. In 2021, GB News faced a backlash after presenter Guto Harri took the knee live on air, in solidarity with the England men’s team during the Euros. Harri stated he understood why players were ignoring critics and continuing to take the knee.

The gesture, however, was branded by GB News as “an unacceptable breach of our standards,” prompting questions over Harri’s future at the channel. Viewers responded with calls for a boycott — a move that saw some GB News programmes temporarily hit zero viewership.