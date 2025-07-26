Negative media narrative fuelling anti-Muslim sentiment, new poll suggests

“The truth is Muslims are quietly serving this country day in, day out - whether it be in schools, in offices or in the streets – contributing and giving back and helping to build a better society. Yet, these everyday stories rarely make the headlines.”

A new survey suggests four in 10 Britons believe Muslim migrants have a negative impact on the UK, while more than half think Islam is not compatible with British values.

The YouGov poll was commissioned by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. 2,130 adults in the UK took part in the survey in mid-July. They were asked if they felt different groups of migrants by religion generally have a positive or negative impact on the UK. While 41% said Muslim immigrants have a negative impact, the proportions feeling this way were much lower for other groups.

Around 15% expressed negative attitudes about Hindu immigrants, 14% about Sikh immigrants, 13% about Jewish immigrants and 7% towards Christians.

Fewer than one in four (24%) of respondents felt Muslim immigrants had a positive impact on the UK, lower than for any of the other religions stated. Almost a third of Brits (31%) believe Islam promotes violence.

An imam described the findings as “deeply worrying,” highlighting what he called “high levels of anti-Muslim sentiment” in Britain.

The survey results were released ahead of the 59th Jalsa Salana, the UK’s largest Muslim convention, that is taking place this week in Hampshire. The annual gathering is expected to draw over 40,000 attendees from more than 200 countries, including hundreds on non-Muslims. The event is hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, and seeks to promote peace, understanding, and social justice and integration.

The poll reflects what many in the Muslim community say are the consequences of years of skewed media portrayals. Muslim leaders and community representatives argue that these negative perceptions are not grounded in lived experiences but are instead shaped by persistent and often sensationalist narratives in mainstream and social media.

Organisers are seeking to counter misconceptions as they believe the worrying attitudes are a result of misinformation about the religion through harmful media narratives and social media discourse.

Adeel Shah, a member of the international press and media office of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, said the results were disappointing but not surprising.

He told LFF:

“Unfortunately, these negative attitudes about Islam are based on misunderstandings about Islam.

“I feel they come from years of skewed media narratives, sensational headlines, and divisive rhetoric on social media.”

“The truth is Muslims are quietly serving this country day in, day out – whether it be in schools, in offices or in the streets – contributing and giving back and helping to build a better society. Yet, these everyday stories rarely make the headlines.”

He said that events like the Jalsa Salana offer a “powerful opportunity to change this perception.”

This year, over 40,000 Muslims and more than 1,000 non-Muslim guests from across the UK are congregating in Alton, Hampshire.

“It’s a chance to see Muslims not as stereotypes, but as neighbours,” said Shah

He added that many visitors leave surprised by how welcome they felt, how much they connected with the community, and how much they learned about the “true, peaceful teachings of Islam.”

“People need to meet Muslims to see we’re just like everyone else, we care, we contribute, and we’re proud to call this country home. The media should highlight the many Muslims serving on the frontlines, in the NHS, armed forces, police, and schools, not just focus on a harmful few.”

“At Jalsa Salana in Hampshire, we’ll raise the British flag alongside the flag of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, as a reminder that love for our faith and our country go hand in hand.”

Image: Baitul Futuh Mosque, Morden, London