Chris Philp forced to admit Rwanda plan failed after trying to attack Labour small boats deal

The Tory MP was forced to admit that the Rwanda scheme resulted in zero deportations

The shadow home secretary Chris Philp tried to attack Labour’s “one in, one out” small boats deal with France, before being reminded of Tories’ failed Rwanda plan.

The Tory MP was humiliated in an interview on BBC Breakfast, in which he called Keir Starmer’s deal with the French President Emmanuel Macron, “laughable” and “a gimmick”.

Under the deal, France would take back asylum seekers who have crossed over to the UK but cannot prove a family connection to the UK.

In return, the UK would grant asylum to one migrant from France who can prove a family connection to the UK.

Philp said: “I’m afraid it’s another gimmick, just like Keir Starmer’s previous claims to smash the gangs, which is a laughable failure given we’ve now got record numbers crossing.”

He claimed that the “one in, one out” deal “will only see one in 17 illegal immigrants crossing the channel getting sent back to France, adding “The other 16 out of 17, that is to say 94%, will get to stay in the UK.”

“And if 94% of illegal immigrants crossing the Channel get to stay in the UK, that is another gimmick, like his laughable, ridiculous claim to smash the gangs.”

In response, BBC Journalist Charlie Stayt reminded Philp of the Tories’ own disastrous record, specifically the Rwanda deportation plan.

The Rwanda scheme cost the taxpayer £715 million and resulted in no migrants being relocated to Rwanda for processing.

Stayt asked pointedly: “Just remind us how many people were sent to Rwanda?”.

Philp was forced to admit that “zero” migrants were sent to Rwanda, before attempting to defend the policy by claiming “it wasn’t due to start” until a later date.

The Rwanda scheme was first agreed in 2022 and was later ruled unlawful by the British Supreme Court due to concerns over Rwanda’s human rights record and treatment of refugees.

Despite this, the Tories passed a law in 2024 to override that ruling and declare Rwanda a “safe country”. Labour scrapped the Safety of Rwanda Act when they won the election last year.

In another interview this morning, Philp maintained that Tory policy is still to deport migrants to a third country.

Philp said: “We would introduce a 100% removals deterrent… meaning 100% of illegal immigrants, crossing the channel, would get removed without judicial process, no appeals, no activist judges, none of that nonsense, to their home country or Rwanda, but it doesn’t really matter where.”

The Conservatives really haven’t learnt from their failed Rwanda scheme.

