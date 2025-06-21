European watchdog warns austerity has undermined UK’s response to violence against women

In 2023, more than half of women escaping domestic abuse were turned away from safe refuges because of chronic shortages.

The Council of Europe, a body which aims to uphold human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Europe, has warned about the impact austerity measures have had on the UK’s ability to protect women from domestic violence.

In a report published this week, the council warned that years of cost-cutting have left women’s shelters and vital support services “underfunded and understaffed,” compromising the country’s compliance with the Istanbul Convention. The legally binding treaty requires member states to prevent violence against women and provide support for survivors.

According to the 130-page analysis conducted by the Council’s Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO), austerity has significantly weakened women’s rights organisations and essential services, despite the UK’s adoption of what it described as a “solid policy agenda.”

The report revealed that the UK currently has 5,238 shelter places available for women fleeing domestic abuse, far short of the 6,800 minimum recommended for a population of 68 million.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that between April 2022 and March 2023, 27,754 women were referred to shelters but only 10,824 were accepted, with 16,930 women, the equivalent of one being turned away every two hours, left with nowhere to go.

Citing these statistics, the Council of Europe stated: “GREVIO notes with grave concern reports of women and children being turned away from shelters in all four nations as a result of capacity being outstripped by demand.”

The report calls for an “urgent need to increase shelter distribution” across the UK and to ensure that safety standards are upheld consistently nationwide.