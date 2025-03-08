European Movement launches campaign to strengthen EU-Canada ties in response to Trump’s trade war

‘The time has come for a European Movement Canada.’

In response to Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, the European Movement has launched a European Movement Canada campaign, aiming to establish closer ties between Canada and Europe on all fronts.

The move comes after Trump has spent months mocking Canadian prime minister, calling him “Governor Trudeau” and even threatening to annex Canada as the 51st US state.

This week, Trump reversed his 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico just days after they were implemented. In response, Canada’s finance minister announced the country would delay its retaliatory tariffs. Trudeau said that he had a “colourful” phone conversation with Trump about the tariffs and warned that a trade war with the US was likely for the foreseeable future, despite some targeted relief.

“Our goal remains to get these tariffs, all tariffs removed,” he said.

The tensions between the two allies have rattled global markets and raised concerns over economic instability.

Within this turbulent climate, the European Movement aims to seek closer ties with Canada. In a post on X, Guy Verhofstadt, president of European Movement International, said:

“As Trump chooses to attack allies and embrace autocrats, Europe and Canada must unite to defend democracy, liberty, and the rule of law. These are the core values the European Movement represents. We invite our Canadian friends to join us in in building a movement capable of resisting those who threaten our fundamental rights and freedoms. The time has come for a European Movement Canada.”

The European Movement is encouraging people to support the European Movement Canada initiative.

With enough backing, the organisation plans to collaborate with political leaders across the spectrum, stakeholders, and citizens to create a powerful alliance that will unite Canada and the EU, defending shared values.

Its goal is to establish a sustainable movement that represents all Canadians, regardless of political affiliation, with a focus on deepening cultural, political, and trade relations with Europe while defending democracy.

As for Canada’s potential EU membership, the European Movement clarifies that the decision lies with the EU and its member states. However, if Canada ever seeks membership, the European Movement will fully support that aspiration.

The movement highlights the urgency of building stronger, united bonds between Canada and Europe as bulwarks against authoritarianism and isolationism in the face of Trump’s unpredictable foreign policy.

Image credit: European Movement International