Sadiq Khan uses single fact to dispel idea that migrants are ‘spongers or skivers’

'So the idea that skilled migrants are spongers or skivers just isn’t the case.”
The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has used a simple fact to show the positive contributions migrants make to Britain, dispelling the idea that migrants are ‘spongers or skivers’.
Appearing on LBC, Khan said: “A skilled migrant, will contribute on average £16,000 a year towards our economy and that’s when you include the public services he or she may use, by the way compare that to a Brit skilled worker that’s £800 minus public services they use.
“And here’s the lovely stat. A skilled migrant’s family will contribute to the British economy £12,000 a year, that’s even when you take away public services they use, a British skilled workers family takes from the economy £4,400 when you include public services they use.
“So the idea that skilled migrants are spongers or skivers just isn’t the case.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
Left Foot Forward doesn't have the backing of big business or billionaires. We rely on the kind and generous support of ordinary people like you.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.
You can support hard-hitting journalism that holds the right to account, provides a forum for debate among progressives, and covers the stories the rest of the media ignore. Donate today.