Reform’s Andrea Jenkyns faces court challenge over eligibility

The challenge over Andrea Jenkyns’ eligibility to stand for mayor in Greater Lincolnshire will be heard in the county court.

Jenkyns won the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty with a 40,000-vote majority.

Before the election, a member of the Independent mayoral candidate’s team put in a complaint to North Kesteven Council questioning Jenkyns’ right to stand due to her living in Yorkshire.

The council dismissed the complaint at a hearing on 25 April, but an appeal has since been lodged. The council has confirmed that the appeal will now be passed to the County Court.

If the challenge is successful, the court could rule that the whole election needs to be re-run.

The former Tory MP is not happy, to say the least.

She posted a video of herself on X, calling the complainants “sore losers who don’t believe in democracy,” and adding that “it reminds me of the Brexit years when the remainers were trying to stop this.”

In the post, she said: “The political shenanigans continue. The opposition has again lodged a complaint and is trying to appeal the decision that I was cleared of.

“Their ultimate aim is to rerun the election. This is sour grapes and undemocratic. I will continue to fight for you as your Mayor.”

Meanwhile, she proudly shared a photo of herself in her office yesterday, standing between a Union Jack and a Lincolnshire flag.

