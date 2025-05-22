Labour MP Torsten Bell shares one simple fact on the economy that tears Tories apart

Labour MP Torsten Bell has shared a simple fact in Parliament that shows how disastrous the Conservative Party were in their management of the economy, as the Labour government gets on with the task of delivering for the people of Britain.

Under the Tories, not only did levels of poverty and inequality rise, the country suffered the worst period for wage growth since the Napoleonic Wars.

Speaking in Parliament, Bell told the Commons: “Here’s a fact so staggering, that it tells you all you need to know about the failure of the last government and the progress being made under this one.

“Wages in the first 10 months of this government have grown faster than out of the first 10 years of Tory governments since 2010. That is what a country turning a corner looks like.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

