Government’s ‘cruel’ immigration policies could cause exodus of migrant nurses, RCN warns

The union has said Labour’s ‘hostile environment on steroids’ will do ‘great damage’ to the NHS and social care

The government’s new immigration measures could ‘accelerate an exodus of migrant staff,’ according to the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

New research by the union shows tens of thousands of migrant NHS and care staff plan to leave the UK for countries like Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

Just under half (42%) of those surveyed said they are already planning to leave the country. Two-thirds of them intend to move somewhere other than their home country.

The RCN surveyed 3,000 internationally educated healthcare staff, including care workers, nursing support workers and registered nurses.

As a result, the RCN estimates that up to 55,000 migrant nursing staff are considering leaving the UK.

The warning comes after Keir Starmer made a big speech about immigration on Monday. In the speech, he said the government will stop the recruitment of care workers from abroad.

The NHS currently has 34,000 unfilled registered nurse posts. Vacancies in England’s care sector are as high as 131,000.

RCN General Secretary and Chief Executive Professor Nicola Ranger, said: “Our report shows thousands of migrant nursing staff are ready to leave the UK. This situation is bad enough, but now the government’s cruel measures could accelerate this exodus, doing great damage to key services.”

Ranger described the decision to close the care worker visa and make migrant nurses wait longer to access benefits as “the hostile environment on steroids”.

She added: “They pay tax and work in our vital services, they deserve the same rights. Sadly, this government is intent on pushing people into poverty, away from the country, and with no credible plan to grow the domestic workforce in sight.”

“Rather than pandering and scapegoating, ministers should focus on what patients and vulnerable people need – safely staffed services. Without the measures we’re calling for, our amazing colleagues from overseas will continue to leave.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward