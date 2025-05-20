Blow for Badenoch as Lib Dems overtake the Tories in new poll

The Tories have dropped into fourth place for the first time since 2019

Kemi Badenoch’s troubles continue to mount following her party’s disastrous results at the local elections, with the Tories dropping to fourth place in a surprising new poll.

The YouGov poll shows the Tories on just 16% support, behind the Liberal Democrats, who have edged ahead at 17%.

A Conservative Home survey of Tory party members shows Kemi Badenoch’s popularity has collapsed, dropping to a rating of 0—down from +9 last month—placing her 14th compared to members of her shadow cabinet.

Labour is polling at second on 22%, while Reform UK continues to surge ahead on 29%.

The last time the party performed as badly as this was in June 2019, when Theresa May was prime minister and at the height of Brexit negotiations.

At the time, Farage’s Brexit Party was the most popular party on 26%, followed by the Lib Dems on 22%, Labour on 19% and the Conservatives on 17%.

Luke Tryll, director at polling firm, More in Common, posted on social media: “Lots that would have once seemed mind blowing here, Tories in 4th. Lab down to 22% less than a year after a landslide. Reform 7 points ahead of Labour. Two ‘main’ parties on just 38% of the vote between them.”

He described the political landscape as “upended”. He added that “the Tories clearly are in danger of going the way of republicans in France and need a strategy out of it”.

This follows reports that a group of Tories is drafting an anonymous open letter to Badenoch, calling on her to stand down, and make way for “fresh blood” rather than “allowing Reform to take our space”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward