Voters think government plans do not go far enough when it comes to improving UK-EU relationship

Britain and the EU are seeking a reset in their relationship, in light of the Trump administration pulling back from the global stage

Voters think that the government’s plans do not go far enough when it comes to improving the UK-EU relationship post Brexit, a new poll has found.

The poll, carried out by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Best for Britain, asked voters about their views on Britain’s relationship with the EU ahead of the May 19 UK-EU summit, which is seen as a key moment in resetting post-Brexit relations.

Britain and the EU are seeking a reset in their relationship, in light of the Trump administration pulling back from the global stage and causing economic turmoil as a result of tariffs which will adversely affect both Britain and the European trading bloc.

The poll, carried out this month, found that a majority (62%) understand that the Government is seeking a closer relationship with the EU but that more think they aren’t going far enough (35%) compared to those who think their current approach is correct (15%).

Among Labour’s winning coalition of voters at the last election, a clear majority believe the Government is not going far enough (54%).

Voters also think that trade should be the government’s top priority at the forthcoming UK-EU summit, ahead of tackling illegal immigration as well as over defence and security cooperation.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward