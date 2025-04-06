Stop Trump dominating space campaign ramps up

A Stop DARC Radar petition has gained almost 18,000 signatures.

Opposition towards plans to build a space radar station that could allow Donald Trump to dominate space from Wales is being ramped up.

In December 2023, the UK, US and Australia announced the creation of the Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) programme. DARC will enable detection, identification, and tracking of objects in Earth’s orbit.

The Ministry of Defence is proposing to build the UK DARC site at the former Cawdor Barracks in Pembrokeshire.

DARC dishes would be 66ft high and 49ft wide and built very close to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The programme is part of the trilateral AUKUS security partnership with the US and Australian governments. The US and Australia are also building similar sites to DARC, in response to possible threats from countries such as China and Russia.

In May 2024, a PARC Against DARC campaign was launched to stop the US military from building a space wars radar station in Wales, which could give Donald Trump the ability to dominate space.

The campaign’s aim is to stop the planning application for DARC Radar by creating such a high level of public opposition that the project becomes unfeasible and has to be scrapped by UK government.

Stop the War notes how the movement has “fast become an inspirational grassroots campaign across the British peace movement.”

PARC, along with groups including CND Cymru, Stop the War and Peace Action Wales (Heddwch ar Waith) are concerned about the possible effects on tourism, residents’ health, pressures on infrastructure and the geopolitical implications.

“There is a mainstream consensus emerging that where once the UK could go on under the assumption that if there was a major war, that the US could be relied upon to be fighting on the same side as the UK, this is no longer the case,” PARC said in a statement.

The campaign has also been working closely with MPs to table an Early Day Motion in Parliament.

The 975 – DARC in Wales EDM was tabled by Liz Saville Roberts MP and has cross-party support.

A ‘Stop DARC radar: Protect Pembrokeshire’s unique landscape’ petition has gained almost 18,000 signatures.

Image credit: PARC Against DARC