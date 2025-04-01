New research illustrates how teachers’ pay lags considerably behind other professions

The National Education Union say this research illustrates the need for its demands for significant pay improvements

New research has found that pay for teachers is considerably below that of people working in other similar professions.

According to the research, conducted by Incomes Data Research, teachers’ earnings consistently rank lower than those for most other professional cases. This is particularly the case for primary school teachers.

Looking at average basic weekly earnings across 13 different professions, the research found that primary school teachers earnt the least. Secondary school teachers were the fifth lowest earners, ahead only of pharmacists, chartered surveyors, chemical scientists and primary school teachers.

Additionally, increases in teachers’ earnings over the latest period have generally been smaller than for most other professional groups. This is despite improved pay awards for teachers in recent years, which have nonetheless lagged behind those in other areas of the economy for most of the past 17 years.

The National Education Union (NEU) says that this supports the union’s case that fully funded and significant pay improvements for teachers are needed.

Responding to the research, Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the NEU, said: “This research is damning. It underlines the damage to the competitiveness of teacher pay and to recruitment and retention, following years of pay cuts against inflation. It explains why so few teachers feel their pay reflects their growing expertise or the additional responsibilities they undertake.

“We need a major pay correction with teacher pay significantly improved against inflation and other professions – but the Government’s planned unfunded 2.8 per cent increase from September will be below inflation and way behind earnings growth in the wider economy.

“The crisis in our schools is worsening and it won’t be solved without urgent action. We urge the Government to pay attention to the facts and change course now on teacher pay.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Fotologic – Creative Commons