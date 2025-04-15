Labour minister tells Unite to call off Birmingham bin strike and ‘accept the deal’

“The images are awful and people have enough to worry about in their lives without having to worry about rubbish collection alongside it..."

The Labour Party’s Minister for Industry has called on trade union Unite to call off the bin strike in Birmingham and accept the deal on offer and to get back to normal.

There has been no breakthrough after bin strikes in the city which have lasted for over a month, after the latest pay offer by the city council was “overwhelmingly” rejected by bin workers.

The city has seen bin bags and fly-tipped rubbish pile high on streets, as well as an influx of rats.

The dispute centres on the council’s decision to cut a role from its waste service, which the union says will leave a number of workers with an £8,000-a-year pay cut.

Unite said the city council’s “partial” offer was “totally inadequate” and did not address the potential pay cuts for 200 drivers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham says that the rejection of the pay offer was no surprise as ‘workers simply cannot afford to take pay cuts of this magnitude to pay the price for bad decision after bad decision.’

Appearing on BBC Breakfast, Minister for Industry Sarah Jones MP said: “The strike needs to be called off, Unite need to accept the offer that’s on the table, it’s a good offer and that is what we are asking them to do and that is the way we are going to get back to normal in Birmingham.”

She added: “The images are awful and people have enough to worry about in their lives without having to worry about rubbish collection alongside it, so our message is loud and clear, Unite need to call of the strike, accept the deal and let’s get back to normal which is what people expect and deserve.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward