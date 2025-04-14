Breaking: Rishi Sunak’s former aide among 15 charged for election betting scandal

In the midst of the scandal, the former prime minister refused to say whether his aide had bet on the election date using confidential information.

The Gambling Commission has charged 15 people for using insider information to place bets on the date of the 2024 general election.

The 15 individuals have been charged under Section 42 of the Gambling Act 2005 for cheating.

Craig Williams, the former Tory MP for Montgomeryshire and PPS to Rishi Sunak has been charged.

Williams had placed a £100 bet on a July date for the 2024 general election, three days before a July date was announced.

At the time, the ex-MP apologised for making the bet, but neither he nor Sunak would confirm whether he had placed the bet based on inside information.

It has been confirmed that former CCHQ campaign boss Tony Lee placed a bet on the election date, along with his wife Laura Saunders, who stood as the Tory candidate in Bristol North West. They have both been charged.

Shortly after placing the bet in June 2024, Lee took a leave of absence from his job.

Simon Chatfield, former director of communications for the Conservative Party, Nick Mason, the Conservatives’ former chief data officer and Russell George, the former Welsh MP, have also been charged.

Police officer Jeremy Hunt has been charged too.

The betting scandal hearing will take place at Westminster Magistrates Court at 10am on Friday 13 June 2025.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward