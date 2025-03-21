We need a national strategy to stop disabled people being locked out of rail travel

Lib Dem MP Adam Dance explains how our railways need to be made more accessible.

Adam Dance is the Liberal Democrat MP for Yeovil

As someone who regularly speaks to disabled constituents in Yeovil and South Somerset, I know how much of a daily struggle public transport can be. For many, what should be a simple journey to work, to visit family, or to attend an appointment becomes an exhausting and sometimes dangerous task. This is particularly true when it comes to access at our railway stations.

Disabled people face huge barriers to travelling independently by train. Shockingly, just 1 in 4 mainline train stations in England have step-free access from street to platform. Even fewer – just 2% – offer level boarding, meaning a wheelchair user can rarely board a train without a ramp or assistance. This is compounded by the fact that there is no standard platform height across the network, so even where new trains are introduced, they often fail to align with existing infrastructure.

The picture is equally concerning when it comes to basic station design. Around 67% of platforms are too narrow for wheelchairs to safely turn, and nearly 40% of stations are missing vital tactile paving to guide blind and visually impaired passengers away from platform edges. These are serious safety issues, and they should not be tolerated in 2025.

In rural areas like South Somerset, these challenges are even more pronounced. Our stations at Yeovil Pen Mill and Yeovil Junction are key transport hubs for many local people, yet both stations fall short when it comes to accessibility. The lack of step-free access, outdated infrastructure, and insufficient staffing creates unnecessary barriers for disabled passengers and older people. For residents in rural communities who may already feel isolated, this lack of access cuts them off further from employment, education, healthcare, and social activities.

I recently raised this issue in a Westminster Hall debate on step-free access at stations, sharing the experiences of my own constituents. Some have had accidents at stations in Yeovil, including Yeovil Pen Mill and Yeovil Junction, because of a lack of support staff and inaccessible systems for booking assistance. One constituent told me they now avoid using the train altogether due to the fear of being stranded without the help they need. Many disabled passengers tell me they feel anxious about travelling at all. It simply shouldn’t be this way.

I asked the Government if they agreed that train operators like Great Western Railway must do more to ensure there are adequate staff available at stations like Yeovil Pen Mill and Yeovil Junction, where support is lacking. Disappointingly, there was no clear commitment from ministers.

This is why I am continuing to push for action both locally and nationally. The Liberal Democrats believe that public transport should be accessible to everyone. That is why we are calling for all train stations to meet basic access requirements, including step-free access, safe platform design, tactile paving, and level boarding wherever possible. This also means ensuring that the rural transport network is not forgotten when funding decisions are made.

The failure to address these issues leaves many disabled people isolated and unable to participate fully in society. It also affects older people, parents with pushchairs, and anyone with temporary mobility issues. In Yeovil, as in much of the country, the rail network is essential for connecting communities. Yet for too many, it remains off-limits.

Improving access is about more than just infrastructure; it is also about staffing. The drive to reduce on-site staff presence at smaller stations like Yeovil Junction undermines confidence and removes vital support. Many disabled passengers have told me how crucial station staff and support workers are for enabling independent travel. This is echoed in national research, with the charity Transport for All reporting that poor assistance and lack of staff are among the top concerns raised by disabled travellers.

The Department for Transport’s own data shows that disabled people take fewer trips overall compared to non-disabled people, and that transport inaccessibility is a key factor. This isn’t just a question of inconvenience – it affects people’s ability to work, access healthcare, and stay connected to their communities.

For too long, access has been treated as a secondary consideration. That has to change.

I believe we need a clear national strategy to ensure that disabled people are no longer locked out of rail travel. That includes investing in station upgrades, standardising platform heights where possible, guaranteeing staffing levels that meet passenger needs, and improving booking systems so assistance is reliable and easy to access.

In Yeovil, I will continue to push Great Western Railway and Network Rail to prioritise access improvements at both Pen Mill and Junction stations. I will also continue working with local campaigners and disabled residents to ensure their voices are heard in Parliament.

Public transport is a lifeline for so many people. The right to travel safely and independently should not be a privilege – it is a basic necessity. The Government and train operators must finally deliver on this, and I am committed to holding them to account until they do.

Image credit: SavageKieran – Creative Commons