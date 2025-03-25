‘The government needs to think about people’: A PIP recipient reacts to Labour’s plans to cut disability benefits

"When it comes to applying cuts and changes, the government needs to really look at the lives of people with learning disabilities"

“I feel it’s a huge concern, and it’s going to have a huge impact on people with learning disabilities,” says 47-year-old Ismail, who works full-time and receives Personal Independence Payment (PIP).

PIP helps Ismail to cover the extra costs related to his health needs and his learning disability.

“It helps me be part of my community and takes me to places I need to reach,” Ismail says. Through the Motability scheme, Ismail’s family member leases a vehicle, enabling him to get to appointments and participate in activities.

Last Tuesday, the Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall laid out plans to make £5 billion in disability benefit cuts.

Labour has said it will legislate so people will need to score a minimum of four points in at least one activity to qualify for PIP from November 2026.

Currently, PIP eligibility is based on scoring at least eight points across 10 daily living activities.

Resolution Foundation analysis has indicated that up to 1.2 million people could lose between £4,200 and £6,300 per year due to the changes.

“There are lots of barriers around things I can’t do because of my health and also having a learning disability, and PIP just gives you that extra ability to be able to get out and afford things that you need to support your needs,” Ismail explains.

Labour argues that the reforms will ensure support is still available for those with the “greatest needs”. But Ismail questions the logic behind the cuts.

“The thing is people with learning disabilities don’t choose to have a learning disability,” he says. “A learning disability is not a thing that will go away.”

He adds: “If a learning disability is always there in their lives, then why should their benefits change?”.

Ismail highlights what he sees as widespread confusion about employment and disability benefits like PIP.

“I earn a salary, but my PIP isn’t about that, it helps me with daily life, my mobility, and living a fulfilling life with a learning disability,” he explains.

He explains that though he is working, he is still affected by barriers when accessing healthcare and social care. In addition, navigating society is more challenging for people with disabilities.

Whether accessing services or going to work, Ismail must disclose his learning disability and request reasonable adjustments.

As a result, he says that the government needs to think about the lives of people who rely on PIP.

“Money comes and goes, but people are more important than anything else,” Ismail says.

Ismail also questions whether the reforms will actually save the government money, suggesting they could lead to increased social care and healthcare costs instead.

“It would be completely heartbreaking if they took my PIP away, I would be shut away and confined to four walls, which would affect my mental and physical health.”

He emphasises the need to consider the people that would be impacted by disability benefit cuts. “When it comes to applying cuts and changes, the government needs to really look at the lives of people with learning disabilities,” Ismail says.

“People only have one life, and the government should consider that people with learning disabilities deserve to have a fulfilling life like anyone else.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward