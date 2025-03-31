Reform UK voters three times as likely to believe climate change isn’t real

Less than half of Reform UK voters think that climate change is happening as a result of human actions

New polling has revealed that supporters of Reform UK are far more likely to believe that climate change isn’t real.

According to the polling, conducted by Deltapoll, 63 per cent of the British public believe climate change is happening and is mostly as a result of human action. Meanwhile, 23 per cent of the public think the planet is getting warmer, but it is mostly due to natural forces, and just 7 per cent think that the planet isn’t getting warmer.

Broken down by current voting intention, Lib Dem voters were the most likely (78 per cent) to think climate change is happening and is down to human activity. By contrast, less than half of Reform UK voters (43 per cent) shared that view. 71 per cent of Labour voters and 57 per cent of Tory voters agree that climate change is mostly due to human activity. The poll did not give figures for Green Party voters.

A tiny minority of Labour (4 per cent), Lib Dem (5 per cent) and Tory (6 per cent) voters think the planet isn’t getting warmer. Reform UK voters are three times as likely to think this is the case – 15 per cent of them said that ‘the planet is not getting warmer’ best describes their view on climate change.

There is near unanimous scientific consensus that the planet has been warming consistently since the start of the industrial revolution and that this warming is primarily as a result of greenhouse gases released through human activity.

Deltapoll’s polling was conducted between 21-24 March 2025.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward