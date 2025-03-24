Badenoch’s hypocrisy: Tory leader made anti Net Zero speech at company that works for lots of oil companies

No wonder they’re not keen on net zero policies.

Last week, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch was busy trashing climate targets, despite the disastrous impact global warming is having on the planet.

Badenoch made headlines after saying that it was “impossible” for the UK to meet its net zero target by 2050 – a goal set by a previous Conservative government. She also took aim at the ‘vested interests’ during her speech which she claimed had ‘hijacked ‘environmental policy’.

Badenoch of course has her own vested interests at play too, as revealed by DeSmog. The environmental news site reports that the Tory leader’s address was hosted by a PR firm that works for Shell, one of the world’s biggest polluters.

Sam Bright reports for DeSmog that ‘Badenoch spoke at the offices of Havas, which picked up a major Shell contract in 2023 – following deals with BP, Kuwait Petroleum International, TotalEnergies, and Imperial Oil and Gas’.

On the topic of vested interests, it’s also worth pointing out that between the 2019 and 2024 elections the Conservative Party received £8.4 million from polluters and climate science deniers.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward