Tories could be forced to move CCHQ headquarters to cheaper location as donations dry up

With its rich donors fast losing faith in the Tory party, Kemi Badenoch’s troubles appear to be worsening.

The Conservative Party could be forced to move the location of its current CCHQ headquarters after funds have been drying up from donors and reports that the party does not have enough cash to renew its lease.

The story was reported by LBC’s political editor Natasha Clark earlier this month who posted on X: “Move on the cards for CCHQ from Matthew Parker Street, as looks like Tories won’t have the cash to be able to renew it @AgnesChambre reveals to @AndrewMarr9.”

Now Kevin Maguire of the New Statesman also reports that ‘as donations dry up, the threadbare Tories could be forced to move out of their swish Georgian red-brick HQ in Westminster’.

Maguire reports that with income plummeting, CCHQ is struggling to pay the rent on its property which it moved into in 2014 and may have to ‘move to more modest premises.’

The Guardian reported last month that one Conservative source said the past few months appeared to be one of the worst periods ever for the party in terms of bringing in donations.

The paper added: “They said the CCHQ’s treasurer department was extremely concerned about the number of donors who have paused or entirely stopped donations. There is particular worry about those who have already started contributing to Reform, as it can be almost impossible to bring back donors who switch to another party.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward