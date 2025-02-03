Reform UK rally told people who backed remain ‘shouldn’t be allowed to vote’

Support for reversing Brexit is high, with 55% of Brits in favour of rejoining the EU.

So much for being free speech advocates. A Reform UK rally has been told that people who voted remain in the Brexit referendum ‘shouldn’t be allowed to vote’.

Businessman John Elliot, asked thousands of Reform supporters at a rally in Sunderland on Saturday whether those who had opposed Brexit and had now ‘seen the light’.

He went on to say: “I reckon anyone who voted Remain shouldn’t be allowed to vote… Anybody who voted Labour in the last election… what’s their judgment like? Have they got good judgment?”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage shared a stage with Elliot, where he appeared to laugh off Elliot’s comments.

Elliot is the founder and boss of manufacturing business Ebac.

His comments come at a time when a new YouGov poll found that a majority of voters believe that the country was wrong to vote to leave the EU in 2016.

Support for reversing Brexit is also high, with 55% of Brits in favour of rejoining the EU.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward