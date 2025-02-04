Nigel Farage in humiliating interview after trying to dodge key Brexit questions

Five years on from when Britain officially left the EU, YouGov has carried out polling which shows that more than half of Brits (55%) believe the country was wrong to vote to leave the EU in 2016.

Not one known for answering questions with a straight answer, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage became unstuck during a BBC radio interview after refusing to answer what he would want the UK’s relationship with the EU to look like.

Opinion polls have consistently shown the public’s disillusionment and regret with Brexit. Five years on from when Britain officially left the EU, YouGov has carried out polling which shows that more than half of Brits (55%) believe the country was wrong to vote to leave the EU in 2016.

In terms of the UK’s future relationship with the EU, nearly two-thirds (64%) of Brits support a closer relationship with the EU without formally re-joining any of its institutions.

On BBC Radio 4′s Today programme, Farage sought to attack the Labour government for wanting to reset relations with the EU. However, presenter Emma Barnett highlighted a YouGov poll for pro-EU group Best for Britain which found every constituency in the UK preferred a closer relationship with the EU rather than with the US.

Barnett told Farage: “I’m trying to understand from you how you accept that there are a lot of people in this country who want closer ties with the European Union and it doesn’t seem you can outline how you can accept that ideologically.”

Farage replied: “We voted Brexit, we voted to Leave, that was very very clear – we can be friendly, we can be co-operative –”

“What does that mean?” Barnett asked.

Farage said he thought the deal struck by the Tories “wasn’t a very good one”, to which Barnett replied: “You keep saying what we shouldn’t do, but what is your vision Nigel Farage, specifically?” Barnett said, adding: “What does being friendly mean? We’re not mates in a pub, can you commit to something?”

Farage remained vague, saying ‘we can revisit the deal’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward