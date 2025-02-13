GB News in trouble again: Ofcom receives thousands of complaints after presenter uses homophobic slur

The Good Law Project has also launched a petition following Howie’s comments and is gathering signatures to send as a complaint to Ofcom.

Right-wing channel GB News is once more facing thousands of complaints after one of its presenters used a homophobic slur during a show, prompting the Good Law Project to also launch a petition against the channel.

During an episode of Headliners which aired on 22 January, while discussing a sermon given by a US bishop, presenter Josh Howie appeared to suggest the LGBT community included paedophiles.

Ofcom says that it has received 1,227 complaints that it is assessing in relation to the comments made by Howie during the episode.

Howie has since doubled down on his comments and claimed that they were intended as a “joke about paedophilia in the church”. During the show, Howie had been discussing a recent sermon given by the episcopal bishop of Washington, Mariann Budde, at a service attended by Donald Trump.

A clip of the service, which has been widely shared and praised for standing up against Trump, she implored the newly-inaugurated US President “to have mercy” on gay, lesbian and transgender children “who fear for their lives”.

During his show on GB News, Howie quoted a statement issued by the bishop’s church which backs “the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons”.

He then suggested that that community included paedophiles, “if you’re doing the full inclusion there”.

The Good Law Project has also launched a petition following Howie’s comments and is gathering signatures to send as a complaint to Ofcom.

The petition states: “GB News is no stranger to spouting hatred and toxic lies. They take pride in it, and pretend the rules don’t matter. But they do. And they must be enforced.

“On 22 January, Josh Howie, one of their presenters, repeated a dangerous homophobic slur that links the LGBTQ+ community to paedophilia.

“It’s clearly illegal to stir up hatred by broadcasting a poisonous myth. Like GB News, Howie thinks he’s above the law. But he’s wrong. And we’re going to show him how.

“Together, we will send the media regulator Ofcom thousands of complaints, forcing them to take action.”

The petition can be found here.

Following a backlash, Howie posted a statement on X, saying that his programme is a ‘comedy show’ and claimed that his comments were a ‘joke’ which connected the sermon to the “wrong ‘uns in the [church] that [Budde] was seemingly advocating for”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward