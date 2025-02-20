Far-right ARC conference after-party cancelled following protests

'The far right is not welcome in London and together we showed up to prove that.'

The far-right Alliance for Responsible Citizenship’s conference after-party was called off after climate activists protested against a London nightclub hosting it.

Jordan Peterson’s Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference, held this week, was attended by Trump supporters, oil corporations, as well as Nigel Farage and Kemi Badenoch.

On Wednesday morning, Fossil Free London posted on Instagram urging its followers to help “shut down the far right’s party,” referring to an event scheduled for that night at Omeara, a club in London Bridge.

In a post on X later in the day confirming the event’s cancellation, Fossil Free London said: “They [the conference attendees] were planning to celebrate tonight at the ARC’s ‘unofficial’ after party, but the pressure from people power and especially the amazing London queer community, saw the venue ditch the event.

“The far right is not welcome in London and together we showed up to prove that.”

The group shared a screenshot from Omeara’s Instagram account confirming that the event had been cancelled.

It read: “Hi, thanks for the message, the planned event tonight has now been cancelled”.

Following the cancellation, the organisers, Sovereign House, a New York venue funded by PayPal and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, and known as a space for ‘reactionary thought’, told attendees they would receive new venue details just one hour before the event was due to start.

The flyer for the event also references The Cathedral, a concept coined by US neoreactionary blogger Curtis Yarvin.

Yarvin argues that political power in the United States is held by what he calls “the Cathedral”, a liberal elite consisting of universities and the mainstream press that work together to influence public opinion.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward