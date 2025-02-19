Disgraced former PM Boris Johnson is eyeing up a political comeback, allies claim

Johnson is said to have grown disillusioned with life outside of Westminster.

Disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is eyeing up a political comeback according to allies.

Johnson, a serial liar, was booted out of office after a series of scandals, including over partygate, where he was found to have lied and fined for breaking lockdown rules. He was also found to have poorly handled successive allegations of abusive behaviour by Conservative MPs. Following a mass revolt among his own MPs, he was eventually forced to resign.

Yet Johnson is showing little humility. The Telegraph, which has good links to Johnson, cites his allies as claiming that the former Tory leader is considering returning to frontline politics, after growing disillusioned with life outside of Westminster.

The Telegraph reports that five of Johnson’s allies have told the paper that he is considering a comeback: “Mr Johnson is said to believe that there is “unfinished business” and will be “watching and waiting” on how British politics, and specifically fate of the Conservative Party, unfolds”, it states.

“Even those who believe that he harbours hopes of a return admit it is “50-50” about whether it will ever happen, with Mr Johnson himself said to not have made up his mind.”

Johnson is reported to be keeping a hand in politics, and is said to have held ‘multiple calls with Donald Trump since he won the US presidency’ and on the domestic front has also held policy discussions with former Cabinet members.

Given his disastrous time in office, one would think Johnson would show some more humility.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward