Campaigners demonstrate outside BP’s HQ over firm’s rollback on renewables

'Big Oil is Killing Us'

Campaigners from climate groups including Fossil Free London and Weald Action Group staged a protest outside BP’s London HQ yesterday evening (26 February) over the firm’s decision to roll back its investment in renewable energy.

The protesters held a banner reading ‘Big Oil is Killing Us’ and chanted ‘Who kills? BP kills!’

BP announced that they would be cutting $5bn of planned investment in low carbon energy while increasing their target for oil and gas production. BP’s CEO Murray Auchincloss said these decisions were taken in order to maintain an “unwavering focus on growing long-term shareholder value”.

Speaking on the demonstration, Robin Wells, a campaigner with Fossil Free London, said: “The reality behind this oily money that BP is hellbent on creating is written in skulls and bones. The climate crisis is the greatest threat to society and human survival that humanity has ever known. From Valencia to Pakistan, the activities of these climate criminals will kill us. They must be regulated, they must be forced to pay up, they must be stopped.”

Lorraine from the Weald Climate Action Group said: “BP’s decisions today to double down on its oil and gas productions and abandon its already weak renewable commitments is nothing short of reckless. They are, yet again, chasing short term profits at the expense of the future of our planet. Communities across the globe are already suffering the catastrophic consequences of fossil fuel expansion. We will not stand by while BP accelerates the climate crisis in the name of corporate greed.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrea Domeniconi/Fossil Free London