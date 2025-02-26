Cambridge University seeks court restriction on pro-Palestine protests for five years, sparking outrage from unions and civil liberties groups

‘’This is a shameful attack on basic democratic rights from Cambridge bosses"

Cambridge University has applied for a High Court injunction to place legal restrictions on pro-Palestine protests at the institution until 2030. The move, which has been condemned by academics, civil liberties groups and trade unions, comes following a series of protests and occupations which took place at the university in the last 18 months in response to Israel’s assault on Gaza.

Cambridge University’s claim at the High Court says: “The application is necessary to protect the university’s staff and students, its property, the interests of its research and funding partners, and the interests of the wider university community, from irreparable harm, which would be suffered if these protests were to continue unrestrained and/or if further encampments were to be established on the land”.

The application for the injunction is to be heard at the High Court on 27 February and focusses on restricting protests at some of the university’s key administrative buildings. The attempt to get restrictions placed on protest has sparked concern about the impact this could have on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, with campaigners saying it could set a ‘repressive’ legal precedent which could be used to shut down peaceful protests at other universities.

Jo Grady, General Secretary of the UCU union, said: ‘’This is a shameful attack on basic democratic rights from Cambridge bosses, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms. In pleading with the High Court to restrict the ability of its students to peacefully protest against genocide, Cambridge is undermining the fundamental values of higher learning and making a mockery of its reputation as an open institution.

“Worse, in its repressive legal move against freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, Cambridge risks setting a precedent which could be used to shut down peaceful protest at universities across the country.”

In the University of Cambridge’s claim at the High Court, it defines as the defendants anyone who “for a purpose connected with the Palestine-Israel conflict, without the claimant’s consent” protests on or “slow[s] down” access to several central administrative and ceremonial university premises.

UCU has argued that the university’s claim and the breadth of its clauses risk criminalising non-disruptive peaceful protest in the centre of the city, for local residents as well as students and staff.

This claim comes in the context of a wider crackdown on the right to protest, from both university managers and the state. A recent investigation by Liberty Investigates and Sky News found that since 7 October 2023 up to 113 students and staff across at least 28 universities have been placed under investigation for pro-Palestine protests, with at least nine universities having received briefings on protests from private intelligence and security outfits.

Ruth Ehrlich, Head of Policy and Campaigns at Liberty, said: “In recent years, new laws have made it increasingly difficult for people to exercise their right to protest, and it’s alarming that this crackdown is playing out on university campuses too. As these injunctions and recent findings from Liberty Investigates show, universities are infringing on students’ rights by creating a hostile space for people simply trying to make their voices heard on an issue that matters to them.



“Students have long been at the forefront of movements for social change. It’s vital that their right to protest on campus is protected.”

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Director, added: “The attempts by the University of Cambridge to prevent peaceful protests on campus in solidarity with Palestine represent a significant attack on democratic rights. The University is trying to single out Palestinian staff and students and those speaking up for international law, and subject them to draconian restrictions that undermine the principles of freedom of expression and assembly that should be a cornerstone of university life.”

Over 170 staff at Cambridge University, alongside more than 400 students have signed an open letter condemning the attempt to restrict pro-Palestine protests in this way.

According to a report in Times Higher Education, a Cambridge University spokesperson responded to the criticism of the attempt to get a High Court injunction imposed by saying: “There are many ways protests can take place and voices can be heard, but the actions we are taking will protect the right of other members of our community to graduate and for staff to carry out their work”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: llee_wu – Creative Commons