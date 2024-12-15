Unions call for direct pay talks, urging government to ditch ‘outdated’ NHS pay review body

'The government has the power to change this for us.'

Unison, Unite and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), have called on health secretary Wes Streeting to bypass the “outdated” NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) process and engage in direct negotiations for the 2025-26 NHS pay round. The unions warn that relying on the PRB process will lead to further delays in pay rises for nurses and NHS staff.

Despite government promises to end NHS pay award delays, the launch of the 2025-26 pay round in September included a warning that NHS staff would not receive pay increases on time. The unions argue that this delay is inevitable if the PRB process remains in place.

In a letter to Streeting, the unions described the PRB as inefficient, outdated, and unfit for purpose. They contend that continuing with the current system will only prolong pay delays and undermine efforts to create a stable and motivated workforce. The unions also noted that scrapping the PRB would save significant resources and time currently spent on compiling and presenting evidence.

RCN is also urging nursing staff to sign an open letter supporting direct negotiations for fair pay. The letter highlights that nursing pay has fallen by more than 20 percent in real terms over the past 15 years, leading to widespread financial hardship for staff and contributing to staff shortages.

The RCN warns the pressure on staff is unsustainable, putting both workers and patients at risk.

The unions are calling for an urgent shift to direct negotiations with the government, saying this is crucial to addressing the long-standing issues of pay and workforce shortages in the NHS. It continues:

“The government has the power to change this for us.

“Nursing staff, and all NHS workers, need direct negotiations with government. It’s time to restore value to NHS pay and reform Agenda for Change.

“Together, we need your support. Will you support fair pay for nursing and back direct negotiations?”