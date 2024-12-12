Time magazine slammed for choosing Netanyahu and Trump as ‘Person of the Year’ finalists

Time has included Netanyahu, despite him having been issued with an arrest warrant for committing crimes against humanity in Gaza

The American news magazine has revealed a controversial list of finalists for its ‘Person of the Year’ award, including Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

According to Politico, Donald Trump is expected to be named ‘Person of the Year’ later this morning. Trump previously received the title in 2016 after winning the presidential election.

In Time’s piece announcing the shortlist, it said that Netanyahu “has been one of the most influential and controversial world leaders this year, defying criticism of his war on Hamas”.

The article went on to say that “Netanyahu continued his military assault on the Gaza Strip this year, even as the death toll there rose to 44,056, according to the Gaza Health Ministry”.

In August, Time magazine published an interview with Netanyahu which American human rights organisations such as Jewish Voice for Peace criticised for normalising the crimes his government is committing in Gaza.

On X, many have criticised Time for including Netanyahu as a contender, pointing out that he faces an arrest warrant for committing crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Time says that since 1927, it has “named a person, group, or concept that had the biggest impact—for good or for ill—on the world over the previous 12 months”. Some of this year’s choices appear to lean firmly towards the latter.

Donald Trump has been shortlisted for his “stunning political comeback” after winning the election last month. Time said he has “reshaped the American electorate” and “activated” young male voters, who helped him win the election.

The magazine praised Elon Musk for endorsing Trump, ​​appearing at rallies, promoting pro-Trump content on X, and helping Trump form his presidential agenda.

Others in consideration for the title were Kamala Harris, Princess Kate Middleton, Jerome Powell, Claudia Sheinbaum, Yulia Navalnaya, Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg.