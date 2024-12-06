Dawn Butler MP: How I helped Labour Prevent Another Windrush Scandal

When a constituent approached me about their eVisa, which is an online record of immigration status, it served as a warning about a potential risk of a repeat of the Windrush scandal.

When a constituent approached me about their eVisa, which is an online record of immigration status, it served as a warning about a potential risk of a repeat of the Windrush scandal. It led me to fear that people with indefinite leave to remain in the UK would be refused re-entry after the 1st of January 2025.

The Home Office under the previous Conservative government proposed to change how non-EU migrants prove their residency rights, switching from biometric residence permit (BRP’s); a physical card to digital ‘e-visas’ at the end of this year.

The system was meant to come into place on 31st December this year. And potentially people would be refused re-entry into the UK.

This brought up painful memories of the Windrush scandal, which is still far from being resolved. So many of the Windrush generation went thorough traumatic times; whether they were wrongfully deported, lost their jobs, lost their homes, lost access to healthcare and so much more.

I am still campaigning for justice for those who have suffered due to the Windrush scandal those affected need to be able to claim compensation and receive the support they need. Sadly, so many people are still waiting for justice to this day. Which is why I could not stand by and do nothing on eVisas.

After liaising with the Open Rights Group, who published a report ‘e-Visa: Hostile and Broken’, I learnt of the wider repercussions of eVisas. It involved a digital status that was newly generated each time it was inspected and could not be downloaded ahead of time.

I contacted the Minister in charge Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship, to address several concerns regarding the proposed system. I highlighted its significant flaws, particularly the risk of being denied re-entry. Without physical documentation to verify immigration status which is a requirement for many employers and banks; the system frequently displayed an error message stating that the status could not be viewed. This clearly indicated that the system was not fit for implementation.

I am pleased after listening to mine and others’ concerns, the Labour government has agreed to delay this Tory legacy policy, in order to address all the problems. This is a significant action, as it allows the government to fix it and prevent devastating consequences. It highlights the difference a compassionate Labour Government can make, especially when it treats people as human beings, and not a number.

I would like to congratulate the government on working collaboratively and listening to the issues raised, by not only myself but colleagues and various external stakeholders.

Since being in government, we have made several positive changes such as the Renters Rights Bill, the Employment Rights Bill, and scrapping the Rwanda scheme. By Labour being in government, we can make positive changes to protect people from harm and ensure equality and equity for all.