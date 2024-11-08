Two petitions reach threshold for formal government response

These are the first petitions since the general election to meet the threshold

Two petitions on the official parliamentary petitions website have reached the threshold required to trigger a formal response from the government. Once a petition reaches 10,000 signatures on the website, the government is required to respond to it. If a petition reaches 100,000 signatures it is considered for a debate in parliament.

Over 17,000 people have signed the petition calling for all firework displays in the UK to be licensed and for fireworks to only be sold to license holders.

Meanwhile, more than 13,000 people have signed the petition calling for the UK to apply to join the European Union as a full member as soon as possible

These are the first petitions to reach the 10,000 signature threshold since the general election in July this year.

The government has yet to respond to either petition.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons