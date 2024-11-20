More than 1.42 million emergency food parcels distributed in past six months

More than 277,000 people visited a food bank in the Trussell community for the first time between April and September.

According to the latest figures from anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust, Food banks gave out just over 1,428,000 emergency food parcels across the UK between April and September this year.

That includes 508,000 parcels provided for children facing hunger across the UK.

In a statement, the Trussell Trust said that the ‘majority of food parcels were distributed to families with children, with 63% of the total number of parcels going to households with children aged 0–16.’

While the total number of parcels provided across the UK is 67,000 fewer when compared to the same period last year, representing a 4% decrease, the Trussell Trust has put this down to a number of reasons such as a drop in inflation.

However, the charity warns that it is difficult to say if there has been an actual drop in hunger and hardship. It adds: ‘The need for emergency food is still persistently high, and the number of parcels provided is 69% greater than the same period in 2019.’

The Trussell Trust also warns that it expects another tough winter in terms of demand for food banks and is encouraging members of the public to continue to play their part and support their local food banks to meet this urgent need, by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger in the UK.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of Trussell, said: “The sheer numbers of people still facing hunger and hardship across the UK is heartbreaking. This cannot go on and we refuse to stand by while so many of us are pushed to the brink, left without enough money to live on.

“Our food banks are a lifeline, offering a warm welcome and space to be heard. They need everyone to play their part to move us towards ending the need for emergency food in the UK. You can help make sure food banks can continue to provide warm, compassionate, practical support and advice this winter by volunteering, donating, fundraising or campaigning to help end hunger in the UK.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward