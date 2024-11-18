60% of Tory party members would have voted for Trump and think his election is good for Britain

Tory party members give their verdict...

A clear majority of Tory party members would have voted for Trump, with a majority also saying that they think his election is good for Britain, a survey of party members has found.

The survey, carried out by Tory grassroots website Conservative Home, asked party members how they would have voted in the U.S. election. A clear majority said they would have voted for Trump, with 60.5% backing the 45th President. Only 24.1% opted for Kamala Harris.

15.4% did not know or would have chosen someone else.

That such a clear majority opted for Trump, despite him becoming the first convicted criminal to be elected US President, and who held campaign rallies filled with vitriol, after he also tried overturn the 2020 election result, speaks volumes about the Tory party, which so often likes to portray itself as the party of law and order.

Tory party members were also asked if they thought the election of Trump was good or bad for Britain, to which 60% said they thought his election was positive for Britain.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward