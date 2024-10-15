Up to a dozen Tory MPs consider quitting over Labour’s second job crackdown

A number of Tory MPs are said to be furious at the proposals and have threated to quit before the next general election.

Up to a dozen Tory MPs are considering quitting after the Labour government’s second job crackdown, just months after the general election.

The Labour government announced a clampdown on second jobs, saying it was “turning the page” on an era of “sleaze, scandal, cronyism and bad behaviour” after it won the election.

Under the new rules, MPs will be prevented from taking on second jobs that fail to meet a new test of putting constituents first. Labour has made clear its plans to get rid of exemptions allowing MPs to advise employers on “public policy” and how Parliament works in general.

However, a number of Tory MPs are said to be furious at the proposals and have threated to quit before the next general election.

The Times reports that senior party sources have told the newspaper that they expected “a drip of resignations” to begin after the Tory leadership contest, starting in the new year.

One former cabinet minister is cited as telling colleagues that they are “growing tired of the job” and “thinking about how much more they can make on the outside”.

Seems as though some Tory MPs don’t care much for public service.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward