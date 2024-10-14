Robert Jenrick denies he would drop hard-right policies if he became Tory leader

Jenrick has made pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights a major part of his campaign,

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has denied that he would drop any of his hard-right policies if he were to win the leadership contest, rejecting hopes that he would return the Conservative Party to the middle ground.

Recent weeks and months have seen the Tories drift even further to the right during a leadership contest to replace Rishi Sunak after the party’s humiliating general election defeat.

Jenrick has made pulling Britain out of the European Convention on Human Rights a major part of his campaign, a move likely to cause a split in the Tory party, while his leadership rival Kemi Badenoch has said that ‘maternity pay is excessive’ while also claiming that the minimum wage ‘burdens’ businesses.

The two are considered so right-wing that the Tory Reform Group of One Nation Conservatives has refused to endorse either Jenrick or Badenoch.

Asked about reports he had quietly told colleagues that if elected party leader he would pivot back to the centre, Jenrick told the BBC: “I haven’t said that, no.”

The Tories then are more than happy to embrace right-wing extremism.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward