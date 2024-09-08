Young Greens issue rallying cry for fairer education at Green Party Conference

'Investment in young people is the most important investment we can make'

Members of the Green Party of England and Wales have been meeting in Manchester this weekend for their autumn conference. Alongside detailed policy discussions and debates, party members also heard a series of keynote speeches from significant figures within the Greens.

One of those speeches came from the co-chairs of the Young Greens – Luanne Thornton and Callum Clafferty. They used their time on the conference floor to call for a fairer education system.

Thornton told the conference: “The rising cost of living has created significant hurdles for students, making it difficult to afford necessities like rent, food and transportation, while also managing tuition fees and academic expenses. Addressing this crisis is crucial to ensuring all students can succeed academically without being overwhelmed by financial hardship.

“I am proud that the Green Party Supports every higher education student, with the restoration of grants and the end of tuition fees. Because the investment in young people is the most important investment that we can make.”

Clafferty then continued: “A fairer education doesn’t just mean universities; the Greens are also the only party consistently fighting for a new approach to schools and apprenticeships. Currently, students and teachers are put under undue pressure with stretched budgets, intense exams and unjust Ofsted inspections. We desperately need a system that centres student and teacher wellbeing and one that is active in tackling social injustice.”

“For our apprentices too we need the Green Party to be ensuring that apprentices are properly supported and protected in the workplace, fighting in parliament for a £15 minimum wage and an end to age based wage discrimination.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green