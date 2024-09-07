Green Party deputy leader makes powerful defence of migration in conference speech

'The threat to our society is not arriving by dinghy or small boats - the threat is flying by private jet'

Green Party members have been gathering in Manchester for their autumn conference this weekend. Alongside lengthy debates and discussions on areas of policy, they also heard keynote speeches from the party’s leadership.

The party’s deputy leader Zack Polanski gave his speech in Saturday. He used his time on the conference floor to make a powerful defence of migration and celebration of the anti-fascist movement throughout history.

After speaking at length about the role of ordinary people in defeating the threat of fascism in Britain in the 1930s, Polanski spoke about the community resistance to far-right violence the spread across the UK earlier this year.

He told the conference: “We reject both Islamophobia and Antisemitism – and we know our communities are at their strongest when we stand by side. In the Green Party we will stand side by side with our friends and our neighbours and we will never, ever let the fascists win.”

Polanski then went on to make the case for migration and diverse communities. He said: “And here’s the thing Conference, the public are so ahead of the Government on this. People showed up on the streets with their friends and neighbours to tell the truth.

“And what is the truth? That if you use the NHS, the person who cares for you is so much more likely to be a migrant than anyone in front of you in the queue. We have all benefited from food, music, art and culture from all around the world. But it shouldn’t require migrants or people of colour to sort of contribute a trick or deliver something for us to recognise our collective humanity.”

Later, Polanski went on to say that migrants aren’t a ‘threat to society’, but that billionaires and private water companies are.

He said: “The threat to our society is not arriving by dinghy or small boats – the threat is flying by private jet. They are flying high above our food banks. They are flying high above the picket lines. And its water companies pumping sewage into our rivers whilst shareholders and CEOs become super rich.

“The Green Party will tell the truth about migration and about racism in our society. The Green Party will stand up against the far right and fascism. The Green Party will continue to be clear that multimillionaires and billionaires will pay their fair share.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

This article is jointly published with Bright Green