For the first time ever Uber Eats couriers have union representation through the GMB

In a historic move, for the first time ever Uber Eats couriers have secured union representation, with members set to be represented by the GMB union.

It means that couriers throughout the UK will be able to seek representation through the union. The GMB said the partnership builds on the “landmark” agreement between the union and Uber, signed in 2021.

Going forward, GMB bosses will sit down with Uber Eats representatives quarterly to discuss issues affecting couriers such as pay and conditions.

Andy Prendergast, told the Mirror: “This deal between GMB and Uber Eats is good news for couriers. We will now be fully engaged on improving their pay and conditions and making work better.”

Matthew Price, Uber Eats UK general manager, said: “Uber Eats is delighted to build our partnership with GMB that first began in 2021.

“We strongly believe that couriers should have flexibility, protections and benefits when they earn with us.

“Today’s partnership agreement will mean that together we can continue to raise the standard of flexible work for couriers across the UK.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward