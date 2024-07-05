Tory vote share down TWENTY points in first 5 seats declared

News

It's not looking like a good night for Rishi Sunak...

Rishi Sunak

Five constituencies have declared their results so far in the 2024 general election.

Labour have won all five seats that have been announced, with their vote share up 4.4 percentage points.

The exit poll projected the Tories are heading for wipeout as results come in throughout the night. That’s been borne out in the early results, with the Tories’ vote share dropping by a whopping 20.9 percentage points since the 2019 election.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Simon Walker / Number 10 – Creative Commons

