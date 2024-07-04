EXIT POLL: Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are all likely to lose their seats

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.

According to the exit poll, Tory ‘big beasts’ including Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are all likely to lose their seats later tonight.

The exit poll predicts that Labour is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170.

If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.

The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward