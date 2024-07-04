EXIT POLL: Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are all likely to lose their seats

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.
According to the exit poll, Tory ‘big beasts’ including Jeremy Hunt, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Steve Baker, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg are all likely to lose their seats later tonight.
The exit poll predicts that Labour is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170.
If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.
The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.
The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.